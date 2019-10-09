Santa Fe del Montseny, Spain by Marta Breto

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Returning from a good excursion through the forest I came across this majestic tree. I had already noticed it at the beginning of the walk, but on my return, with this new atmosphere, I realized how his character had changed completely. It was no longer a simple tree. Now it was the tree, the lord of the forest, the beech spirit.