This image was taken on a trip to Sutherland on the west coast of Scotland early this year it was a rather miserable showery day so i decided to walk the six miles into Sandwood Bay over the moorland track once there i decided to use a long shutter speed to catch the action of the waves breaking on the Sandy beach i put a 10 stop filter on the lens to achieve this. i am of the opinion that the combination of the shutter speed and the inclement weather has added a sense of bleakness to the image.