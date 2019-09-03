Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had traveled to the far northwest tip of Vancouver Island from the far south end, which took about 8 hours of driving, just to get to these sea stacks. About the last sixty kilometres of the drive are over very rough logging roads, so there are not too many people who make the trip there at any given time. After a short hike (less than 3 km) on a well maintained trail through thick rainforest, I arrived on the beach and set up camp, just in time for a heavy wind and rain storm to hit. This minimized the photography opportunities for the evening, although I still tried and got thoroughly soaked for my efforts. The next morning, after the storm had passed, and with a low tide the receding waters had left interesting patterns in the sand, which I thought added to the lonely feeling of the sea stacks under the still moody sky.