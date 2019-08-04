Latest Assignment: Long Exposure • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

hese beach huts flow along the seafront at Saltburn (Which has the UK's most northerly Victorian Pier) - normally surrounded by dog walkers or tourists you have to time your capture to avoid people.

The bright colours create excellent interest and the blue hour and artificial lighting from the street lighting gives deep shadows and patches of light.