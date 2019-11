Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

There are 3 castles in Ribeauvillé. That evening, the castle of Saint-Ulrich was in the sunset axis, from the Girsberg castle. All the conditions were there: Sun, clouds, colours! It was worth climbing up to there!