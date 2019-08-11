Book Your Next Photo Tour
Landscape Photography Magazine
Blue Hour

Saint Florent, Corsica, France by Irina Pavelescu

We visited Corsica for the first time this July and although the scenery everywhere is breathtaking, I have discovered a little bay, close to Saint-Florent, surrounded by mountains, which made for a great sunset background. It took me several attempts to catch the perfect conditions for a dramatic photo, as clouds were rare on this beautiful island. Finally, on my forth evening, some clouds gathered over the bay. I've set up my tripod, my Canon 100D with my 24-70 mm lens and used long exposure to have a smooth reflection in the water. The sunset was amazing, but the real drama kicked in only after the sun went over the horizon, with some fiery colours in the sky.

