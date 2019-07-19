Nature’s fullness is distracting. So for me, landscape photography is a discipline of the eye. I try to structure my perception of reality rather than finding an immanent order in the visible.

Water captivates me. It moves, it reflects, it’s a time marker that contradicts the static aspect of a photograph. Water flowing draws its own patterns, recorded by the camera, and adds a random element to the photographic act.

My photos rarely depict the human presence, as if I wanted to deny man’s encroachment on nature or, worse, its destruction. I like the physical effort involved in landscape photography as if I have to deserve the beauty of nature. Finding locations with no human intrusion is difficult. As far as you go, the rumour of civilization most always creeps in. I like the fact that photographs are silent.

The photo shown here, taken along the south shore of the majestic St. Lawrence River, near Kamouraska, about 150 km east of Quebec City, does include a human element. It is a traditional fishing system for catching eels. I found its geometrical form intriguing because it seems to catch the eerie reflection of light on the still water resulting from the long exposure. It was the end of May, late in the afternoon on a windless day.

As usual I used a prime lens (35mm) because I I found this idea of physically moving into the landscape appealing, although many photographers are very adept with their zooms. My smartphone’s OptimumCS-Pro app helped me to calculate the hyperfocal distance.