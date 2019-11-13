Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The lonely tree, situated on a mini island adjacent to the shore of Rydal Water, was best viewed from the footpath with a telephoto lens to get a neutral background of water patterns, using a long exposure. Lighting was variable and I waited for a hint of sunlight to illuminate the leaves.