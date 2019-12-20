Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A few times a year during the winter freezing fog rolls into town. The moisture combined with freezing temperatures creates hoar frost that clings to everything including shrubs, trees, and grasses. The phenomenon creates some wild natural scenes. Whenever it occurs I dash to as many places as I can before the temperatures rise and melt away nature's temporary creations. This image was taken at Ryan Ranch an area along the Deschutes River just outside of Bend Oregon, USA. The image is actually one of three intended to be printed as a collection. The other two images are vertical bookends.