Ruby Mountain Sunrise, Kebler Pass, Colorado, USA by James Covello

Kebler Pass near Crested Butte, Colorado, is beautiful in the fall. This photograph was taken (on a very chilly morning) looking away from the sunrise as beautiful light and shadows fell along the Ruby Mountains across a vast slope of golden aspen trees.