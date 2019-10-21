User Icon
Autumn Colours Assignment

Ruby Mountain Sunrise, Kebler Pass, Colorado, USA by James Covello

Ruby Mountain Sunrise, Kebler Pass, Colorado, USA by James Covello
Kebler Pass near Crested Butte, Colorado, is beautiful in the fall. This photograph was taken (on a very chilly morning) looking away from the sunrise as beautiful light and shadows fell along the Ruby Mountains across a vast slope of golden aspen trees.

