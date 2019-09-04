Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

During my road trip in the North West of the USA, I planned several stops to shoot sunsets or sunrises and hope that the weather turns out to be photogenic.

The sunset shoot at Ruby Beach wasn't promising due to the lack of a dramatic sky, but being there I perceived to force myself to find good shots.

At a moment I discovered the sun was getting low, and that maybe a sunburst was feasible behind one of the seastacks. Looked around for a composition with the sea, stacks and sun and settled on this one. Then it was time to finetune the composition and the sunburst, which meant moving a little bit every minute to compensate for the setting sun, took several pictures to get the perfect movement of the water and the a piece of the wet reflecting sand.