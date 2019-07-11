Ruby Beach, Olympic Peninsula, Washington, USA by Robert Liskay

I was at a workshop and just learning to take longish exposure to catch the retreating waves. Took a while to get the exposure correct but finally got what I wanted. Although in general I try to put space between various prominent features in an image, I was struck by the similarity in lines of the rock in the foreground on the right and the larger rock with the trees in the background. Small rocks on the sand created pleasing lines when the ocean retreated. The cloudy gray day was fitting for the location and the shot screamed to be converted to monochrome.