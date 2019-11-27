Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Snow has been scarce in New Jersey in the last few years. When we get snow, we either get blizzards or slushy mixes. Last year we had only one snowfall, and the storm was unexpected! I love shooting snowfall scenes, especially while the snow is falling. This photo was taken in January of 2017. During the storm, I decided to drive through a local park in Roselle, NJ in search of moody snowfall scenes. The snow was falling at a moderate pace, however, it was very fine, which generated a "foggy" appearance, perfect for shooting moody scenes. I saw this tree near the road on the edge of a field ...it stood out because it was the closest tree to me, and behind it, other trees on the edge of the field faded gently away in the fog...this is the shot I was looking for! I pulled over to take the shot, and as I reached in the back of my SUV to grab my tripod, I realized I left it home! I had to make due using the higher ISO, and I was very pleased with the final result!