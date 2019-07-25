Win a Fujifilm GFX100 worth $10,000 • Take Part
Landscape Photography Magazine
Rosario Beach, Washington, USA by John Pedersen
Long Exposure

Rosario Beach, Washington, USA by John Pedersen

By on 0 Comments

Rosario Beach, Washington, USA by John Pedersen
As we were leading a workshop on the San Juan Islands in Washington, this particular night we wanted to capture sunset, however the cloud cover, typical in Washington, was particularly thick and we didn't have much hope for any sunset action. As the sun dropped lower towards the horizon, small breaks in the clouds began to develop. For a few minutes, we enjoyed some magical light with sun rays breaking through the clouds to illuminate the sea below. I put on a 10 stop ND filter to achieve this long exposure and to add a more magical quality to the image.

