Our second trip to Lofoten started very badly, with four days pretty much confined to the cabin owing to bad weather. We’d managed to do a little bit of exploring in the car, but by the end of the fourth day we were all getting “cabin fever”. However, on the night of the fourth day, the rain cleared and it snowed heavily, so I was keen to get out before dawn and finally take some photos.

It was blowing a gale and snowing horizontally as I walked up the road, infact it was blowing so hard I decided not to cross the bridge to the next village and turned back and took shelter behind one of the many Rorbu’s (Fishermen’s huts). It was here that I spotted this coil of rope with the swirling snow drifting against it, but I just loved the abstract shape it generated.

It was a difficult image to frame. I placed the front legs of my tripod low on the decking, whilst I sat in the snow and hung upside down so that I could see the viewfinder. I chose f13 to give me enough depth of field to get front to back sharpness, though getting the focus point also proved quite a challenge in this position, but finally I was set up. The light was low and the blizzard raging as I pressed the shutter on a twenty second exposure, but I was pleased to have captured something that bit different in a much-photographed location.