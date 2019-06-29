Rolling Hills, Palouse, Washington, USA by John Pedersen

Driving through the endless wheat fields of the Palouse in Eastern Washington, there are endless possibilities for artful compositions. We were driving along one dirt road after shooting sunrise and as we rounded a corner, I saw how these hills lined up in layers with the cloud in the background accentuating the "layered" effect. We backed up and pulled over to take the shot and see if it would translate in to the camera. I walked back and forth along the road working to get the hills aligned in just the right way for the shot.