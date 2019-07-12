Roger Venture, Jones Beach, New York, USA by Samantha Kennedy

My friend and I set out to photograph the Roger Venture, a 40 foot wooden fishing boat that washed up on the shore of Jones Beach. We knew that this would be the last chance to photograph it with the Milk Way since it was going to be removed from the shore and destroyed the following morning. We arrived at about 7 PM and walked about a half mile down the beach to reach the ship. After capturing a few photos during sunset we waited until it got dark enough to see the Milky Way. Using my Nikon D750 and 15mm Irix lens I captured 16 photos knowing that I would want to merge them together in Sequator to help bring out the stars and reduce noise at the same time. Jones Beach is a difficult area to photograph the Milky Way with so much light pollution in the are as well as it being a main path for air traffic to Kennedy Airport. It is a strange feeling to know that I was able to capture something that will never be seen again. For me that is the real beauty of photography.