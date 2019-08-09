Book Your Next Photo Tour


Blue Hour

Rodini, Patra, Greece by Costas Daoultzis

Rodini, Patra, Greece by Costas Daoultzis
We had been for a swim at a nearby resort called Rodini, near Patras, Greece and we were enjoying the peace and quiet of the moment when we amazed at the light in the sky just after the sun had set. The light was getting more intense and the colours more saturated when I noticed the streaks of light in the sky above the golden colour of the horizon. I had no camera with me but my mobile phone and I took a series of shots with the light changing every minute, but I preferred this particular shot.

