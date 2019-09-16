Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Rodeo Beach is located in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito. The sea stacks formation is famous for nature photographers.

After checking the tide table and weather for the day, I headed to Rodeo Beach. I put my GND filter to obtain a balanced lighting and to get the desired silky motion effect on the receding waves. Good enough the sky treated me with a colorful burn, that made my image in my mind complete. I went home with a grin smile on my face.