Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image was taken on the first day of winter this year in Australia. Phillip Island is about a 2 hour drive from my home city of Melbourne. It is a popular spot for surfing, photography and whale and penguin watching. I have photographed this location a few times and it has never disappointed. There are many rock formations here and it is secluded and feels very wild. The sea can be very turbulent here but on this day it was relatively calm. The steep descent down to the base of the rocks is always worth it. At first I thought the sunset was going to be colourful and bright but just as the sun neared setting, some stormy clouds started to gather. I wasn't expecting the change but love the mood it brought.

I managed to catch the last light of the sun before it was enveloped in grey cloud. A tripod is always tricky here as there is no level ground, only large stones of various sizes and there are so many good compositions I like to move around a lot while there. I came away with quite a few satisfying images on this trip. Summer is really the best tie to visit this spot as after sunset, huge numbers of birds come to nest in the grassy hills above these rocks. It is an amazing spot.