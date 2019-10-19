Rochester, New York, USA by Debbie Rubin

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This view was totally unexpected. I was hiking down a hill when I stumbled, lost my balance and my cell phone. When I looked ahead of me, there it was, the most overpowering and unbelievable sight. The reflections and colors were beyond believable. I spent a long time there just being in the moment with the spectacular clouds and colors, reluctant to leave my dreamlike view.