Robinson River, Shenandoah NP, Virginia, USA by Vladimir Grablev

Most of the time, I prefer my photographs to retain some level of textures in running water, but this portrait of Robinson River is an exception. I knew that there is not enough light to capture all the details on the slow color film that I had (Kodak Ektar 100). My calculation indicated a 30-seconds exposure, that would smooth the water into a colorful mist. But the light was so soft and the moment was so serene that I decided to photograph this scene anyway. Final image turned out even better than I anticipated. I like that intriguing difference between the level of fine details in trees at the top of the frame and the soft look of its bottom part.

Hey Vladimir

We would love you to join our premium members. We are now offering you 30% off our GOLD membership for 1 year; take advantage below. Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor