Roadside Waterfall in Iceland by Andrew Yale

This was taken during a solo road trip along Iceland's South Coast in the dead of winter. There was only about 5 hours of good daylight each day, so I had to make the most of it. I stopped along the roadside for a quick break, when I got out the car this was this incredible waterfall across the road. The air temperature was in the single digits and the wind was blowing around 30 mph with higher gusts. I had to rig a number of rocks to hold the tripod steady during the long exposure shoot. It took me a few tries, but this was the final result. Well worth the near frostbite conditions! Iceland in the middle of winter can be a challenge, but it is an incredible place to photograph.