While travelling by car through New England, USA, in search of spectacular fall colors, I stopped at a lay-by on a country road in Vermont for a break and noticed a small pond on the edge of a woodland near the road. The deciduous trees in the woodland were shedding leaves and I noticed that some were floating on the surface of the pond. On closer inspection I was struck by the tranquility of the scene and decided to capture an image of the pond, handheld, with the compact camera (Canon Powershot G11) that I had with me in the front of the car. I tried to position myself so that the rays of the sun passing through the branches of the nearby trees illuminated two recently fallen leaves lying on the surface of the pond.