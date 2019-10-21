River Rocks, Courtenay, Canada by Claude Dalley

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I was taking a morning walk along the Puntledge River looking for fall colours. And, when I saw these rocks in the river with a little colour in the background I new I found a wonderful intimate composition worthy of a long exposure. I put the camera on my tripod, fastened my wire release, attache a 6 stop ND filter, completed my settings and took the shot. I live in a wonderful place called the Comox Valley located on Vancouver Island. This image is the best I saw that day.