The image was taken on a rather cold day in January 2017. It shows the river Danube close to Fischamend, the town where my father was born. He owned a fishing lodge there, and when I was a child he spent a lot of time with me at this riverbank. When we approached this place, I was attracted by the different elements forming the layers of this composition.