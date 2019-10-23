Rio Canadon de los Toros, Argentina by David Behrens

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Patagonia has amazing fall colors. Along the Rio Canadon de los Toros north of El Chalten is a picturesque waterfall that explodes into autumn splendor in April. April is also known for its wild weather of crazy winds, pounding rain, wet snow and more rain. We were lucky because it was raining buckets on the way to this falls but we arrived during a brief intermission. The next day there was no way to return because the roads were flooded. This is a single shot taken with the Sony A7rII using my favorite telephoto lens for landscapes, the Contax Carl Zeiss Vario Sonnar 100-300mm F/4.5-5.6 with a Novoflex lens adapter. There’s no Exif, however the shot was taken at ISO 100, probably f/8, probably 100mm at 1/6 second.