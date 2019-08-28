Book Your Next Photo Tour
User Icon
Landscape Photography Magazine
You are at:»»»Riding Mountain National Park, Manitoba, Canada by Susan Dykstra
Blue Hour Assignment

Riding Mountain National Park, Manitoba, Canada by Susan Dykstra

By on 0 Comments

Riding Mountain National Park, Manitoba, Canada by Susan Dykstra
Views: 969


Join our group

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I initially got up early for sunrise photos but on the drive to my location came across all the beautiful hoarfrost on the trees.....anxious with anticipation I could hardly wait to get out of my car to photograph. I was so focused on one side of road that I didn't even notice the moon setting on the other side.....when I finally did notice I had no foreground for a composition so I ran up the road with tripod in hand till I found the tree and fence for a pleasing foreground. I managed to get a couple of shots before the moon disappeared.

LPM Special Offer

JOIN US • SUBSCRIBE TODAY



Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

Changes to your uploaded pictures
All approved submitted pictures will be published on the website and the best ones will be shared to our social media platforms. Our aim is to provide ultimate exposure for you and your photography.
Also, any picture published on the website is guaranteed to be published in a future issue of the magazine.
We look forward to seeing, publishing and sharing your pictures.
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Upload Your Picture
s2Member®