I initially got up early for sunrise photos but on the drive to my location came across all the beautiful hoarfrost on the trees.....anxious with anticipation I could hardly wait to get out of my car to photograph. I was so focused on one side of road that I didn't even notice the moon setting on the other side.....when I finally did notice I had no foreground for a composition so I ran up the road with tripod in hand till I found the tree and fence for a pleasing foreground. I managed to get a couple of shots before the moon disappeared.