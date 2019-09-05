Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Spending late afternoon hiking out to the sea stacks along Rialto Beach on the Olympic Peninsula outside of Seattle, Washington, I patiently waited for sunset. The clouds were moving in and the tide was just starting to turn, yet it was a calm day, allowing me to photograph without worrying about huge waves the entire time. As the sun set, there was very limited color and I was afraid it would pass without any after-burn. However, my persistence paid off as I continued to work compositions in the fading light when the sky turn these brilliant pastel shades of purple, lavender, pink and blue fifteen minutes later. Exposing for the sky, the broken coastal monoliths appeared as silhouette against the last light, emphasizing their solo stance from the shoreline. The color only lasted about ten minutes allowing for a handful of compositions that I had identified before sunset. Of those, this ended up being my favorite as all elements came together for me. Once all the color left the sky, I retraced my hike in the dark, leaving these wonderful monoliths behind to continue their resistance against the elements.

Using the Tamron 10-24mm with the Nikon D7000, allowed me to capture this low and wide-angle view, even on a crop sensor body. Stabilizing the tripod in the ever-shifting sand was the tricky part and I ended up almost burying the lower leg segment to avoid movement during the long exposures. The long exposure was to help emphasize the wave motion as it receded into the ocean, drawing future viewers into the image more fully.