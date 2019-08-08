Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I love this outcropping of rocks at Rhosneigr, they are wonderful at mid - high tide with the waves crashing around them. I was running a workshop one day and I knew the tide would be just right here so we headed straight out to them to see what we could do. It was mid December, and was very cold and windy, so I knew that would really add to it as a location as well. We had a fine old time playing with filters, and using our ISO to vary our shutter speeds and see what we could get. I have to say we all came away very happy if rather frozen - so a nice breakfast was just what we needed to warm us up!