Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

The famous black sand beach in southern Iceland did not disappoint. This was taken on our last evening of a hectic 4 day trip to the land of fire and ice. This is a minimalist long exposure capture under blue/grey skies. 10 minutes after this photography, the snow came down and the black sand turned white. 10 minutes after that it was clear again. A tripod was used but with the howling wind it was very difficult to get a steady capture.