It was a very stormy winter day at Reynisfjara Beach near Vik in Iceland. It was ideal to capture the movement of waves in a long exposure, but very challenging as the tripod not far from flying away.

The photo was taken just before sunset, we can see some snow on the black sand which adds some white spots on this very dark beach.

It can be very crowded even in winter, but at sunset most of the people start leaving and the beach is getting free from people.