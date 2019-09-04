Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This was my second trip to Iceland having been on an organised photo trip the previous winter. I decided that I wanted to be able to explore the whole of Iceland so decided on taking the ferry from Hirtshals in Denmark. As the ferry stopped off in the Faroe Islands I spent four weeks exploring these islands.

I arrived in Iceland in Early April for a four month stay, promptly being marooned in Seyðisfjörður due to late snows blocking the pass over the mountains. Once on my way I decided on doing an anticlockwise tour around the ring road, so ended up in Vik in earl June. The weather on this day was very changeable with a stiff breeze and the sun making a very occasional appearance. The beach can be very dangerous, due to rogue waves, but you just have to be aware of your surroundings. To get the picture I had to wait for the tide to be going out, as this would be safer. I like the composition as the rocks in the foreground balance the sea stack, and the shutter speed allowed me to capture the force of the waves on that day.