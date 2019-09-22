Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I captured this image on the south coast of Iceland on a chilly October day. The winds were a constant 20 to 30 MPH. Using my body to block the wind to try and minimized the movement of my camera and tripod i was able to get the image while the light was optimum.