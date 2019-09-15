Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Reynisfjara beach, a popular black sand beach in Iceland, is known for its dangerous and unpredictable waves. However, when the tide is low it is possible to walk around the headland to the Reynisdrangar seastacks.

This summer night was one of those times, although it still required clambering over a few rocks to avoid some waves.

During the summer in Iceland, blue hour can last night, never getting truly dark. On this night, the clouds also created an ominous mood that complemented and framed the looming seastacks.

I tried get close to the water's edge to get some foreground interest from black pebbles and another rock just in the shallow water, and then tried to time a wave coming alongside that rock. In the case, the wave came up a little higher than expected, and lapped around my feet. With the cold water, I was grateful for the waders that I was wearing.

I took many shots from this spot, but I liked this one the best because the shape of the water and the rock both created triangles pointing to the distant seastacks.