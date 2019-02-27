Release of SIGMA Interchangeable Lenses for L-Mount















SIGMA Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the Art line prime lens lineup for full-frame cameras in L-Mount. These L-Mount series lenses have achieved high-speed AF and are fully compatible with AF-C mode, in-camera image stabilization, and in-camera aberration correction. The lineup will consist of 11 prime lenses for full-frame cameras from SIGMA’s Art line covering from 14mm to 135mm currently available in other mounts, allowing the Art line, which pursues the highest performance, to be enjoyed on L-Mount cameras.

Features

1. Optimized AF for L-Mount※１

With the AF drive control program and high-speed communication tuned for each lens, shooting at speed with high-precision AF control is achieved. The lenses also support the AF-C mode.

2. Compatible with in-camera image stabilization※１

Compatible with in-camera image stabilization, the camera automatically detects the focal length of each lens and optimizes image stabilization performance.

3. Data pre-loaded for compatibility with in-camera aberration correction※１

Fully compatible with in-camera aberration correction (corrections for peripheral illumination, chromatic aberrations, and distortion). By matching corrections to the optical characteristics of the lens, this function takes image quality to an even higher level.

4. Native mount for a more rigid and stable feel

Making the lens mount native provides a much more rigid and stable feel to the lens than using an adapter. Featuring a surface treatment to enhance strength, the brass bayonet mount offers a high-precision fit and exceptional durability. The mount connection area incorporates rubber sealing for dust- and splash-proof construction.

5. Available SIGMA Mount Conversion Service※２

This service converts specifications of the mount of SIGMA lenses to that of a different camera body. Users can "tailor" their favorite lenses to the camera body if they plan to get a new one in the future. This allows continued use of their favorite lenses over the long term regardless of the camera system.

*1 Compatibility with each function depends on the functions available on each camera.

*2 The SIGMA Mount Conversion Service (chargeable) is different from a normal repair service. It is not available at stores. In order to apply for the service, please contact your nearest authorized SIGMA subsidiary or distributor.

Art Product Lineup

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM

SIGMA 20mm F1.4 DG HSM

SIGMA 24mm F1.4 DG HSM

SIGMA 28mm F1.4 DG HSM

SIGMA 35mm F1.4 DG HSM

SIGMA 40mm F1.4 DG HSM

SIGMA 50mm F1.4 DG HSM

SIGMA 70mm F2.8 DG MACRO

SIGMA 85mm F1.4 DG HSM

SIGMA 105mm F1.4 DG HSM

SIGMA 135mm F1.8 DG HSM

For further information please contact your local authorized SIGMA representative listed in the link below:

http://www.sigma-global.com/en/about/world-network