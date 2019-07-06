Reinefjorden, Lofoten, Norway by Pascal Hibon

I’m pretty sure everyone recognized the Lofoten islands, Norway in this image. There are quite a few classic images of Hamnoy and Reine to be found on the internet. But the Lofoten islands have so much more to offer. The great thing about the Lofoten is that there are incredible views everywhere you look. This place is a landscape photographer’s heaven, no matter what season!

Our home base during this trip was one of the iconic red fishermen’s cabins on Hamnoy. And this image was captured not too far away from our home base, just along side the main road. This is another small resort village with a beautiful view over the Reinefjorden. Of course I took plenty of the classic images myself during this trip. But with this image I wanted something different, more unique, and more intimate, while still conveying the Lofoten atmosphere.

My tripod was setup on a picnic table on a terrace of one of the cabins. Luckily for me, there was no one at home at that time… I needed the height in order to create the leading line composed out of the terrace. And by doing so, both terraces aliened nicely and lead the viewer to the main cabin in the frame. The majestic mountain in the background and the clouds add the finishing touch. In my opinion, the long exposure coupled with the black & white conversion really work well in this image. This is only one of the many thousands incredible views that Lofoten has to offer. Writing this I feel nostalgic… must plan another trip to the Lofoten!