For several years I have wanted to visit the Lofoten Islands. The iconic images of those teeth-like mountains rising straight out of the sea and the rustic rorbuer just drew me to the place. So in the winter of 2018, my wife and I spent a week in Reine and Leknes before proceeding to Iceland. And it’s not easy to get there from the east coast of the United States. We had to fly to Reykjavik, then to Oslo, to Bodo, stay overnight there, before finally flying to Leknes. Thankfully, as I understand it, by summer of 2019, you will be able fly directly from Oslo to Leknes.

We arrived in Reine to a wonderful sunset but then had constant rain the next day. All of the snow on our rorbu had melted along with what was on the ground. Luckily, there was still a good amount on the surrounding mountains. I decided to aim for a sunrise shoot looking down on Sakristoya. After photographing Sakristoya, I went to the bridge for the classic view of Olstinden with the Eliasson rorbuer in the foreground. I then crossed the road to, as they say, see what I could see. There were a number of cod drying racks, mercifully bereft of cod. But there was also a nice view of Reine in the distance in the final moments of the sunrise. In looking at many of my long exposure images, I often instinctively gravitate to scenes with granite rock foregrounds. These serve to anchor the image. The cloud or water smoothing provides the sense of motion or time that makes the technique appealing to many of us.

This image was a 30 sec exposure at f/11. Only minor adjustments were made in Lightroom, primarily a gradient filter to control the sky exposure and contrast.