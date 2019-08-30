Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Back in February we were lucky with the Northern Lights in Lofoten. We had an unforgettable time in Reine that drove me to take a wide panoramic photograph of Aurora Borealis. The photo has been awarded Gold Medal at Moscow International Foto Awards 2019.

Panorama compiled from total of 25 frames (10 exposures in two rows, averaged exposures, 2-level exposure bracketing, 2-level focus bracketing).