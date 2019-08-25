Book Your Next Photo Tour
Reflection Lake, Mount Rainier NP, USA by Jacob Klassen

Blue Hour Assignment


After shooting the stars from the opposite side of the park, my friends and I headed to reflection lake at 3 a.m. to grab a spot along the lake where the bushes of wildflowers grow. When we arrived we were greeted with not only an immense amount of wildflowers, but the lake also had a nice layer of mist moving across. About 15 minutes before the sun rose, it began lighting up the sky above us, leaving a beautiful alpen glow on Mt Rainier. This was quite possibly one of the most beautiful blue hours I've experienced.

