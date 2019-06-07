Last September I did a solo trip to Peru. I wanted to challenge myself to do things that would get me out of my comfort zone. That's when I decided to hike the famous "Rainbow Mountain", near Cusco. The summit culminates around 5000 meters above sea level, and the oxygen is pretty rare out there. I don't know if it was because of the altitude, but in that case, the scenery really was breathtaking! The red sandy soil and the covered sky made for a dramatic scene and at that moment, I felt like I was walking on a deserted planet.