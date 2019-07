This recording required some preparation because the train only runs 2 times per hour. In order to see the light track, the picture had to be taken in the blue hour and, of course, in good weather conditions. The mountains in the background are from left to right: Eiger, Monch and Jungfrau. They are located in the Bernese Oberland and are part of the world cultural heritage Jungfrau-Aletsch.