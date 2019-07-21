On this occasion, I was having a photographic day out on the North Wales coast with a friend. We visited a number of locations along the coast, including this place along the sea front at the Victorian seaside resort of Llandudno. The conditions were peaceful with very little in the way of wind or waves. Cloud covered the sky, giving a flat, even light – dull even – that was perfectly suited to a moody black and white long exposure image. I composed the shot, looking out to sea through the gap in the railings, and lining up the top railing so it covered the horizon towards the edges of the frame. Having got my composition set and checked the exposure, I then put on an ND and a graduated filter. I had decided that an exposure of around 2 minutes would give the blurred effect I wanted with the sky and sea, so with the camera in manual mode and set to LIVETIME, I pressed the remote shutter release. With the LIVETIME setting, the Olympus E-M1 gives a snapshot of the image every 15 seconds as it builds up, so it’s possible to judge a long exposure very precisely. 120 seconds turned out to be just the right amount.

On this occasion, I was having a photographic day out on the North Wales coast with a friend. We visited a number of locations along the coast, including this place along the sea front at the Victorian seaside resort of Llandudno. The conditions were peaceful with very little in the way of wind or waves. Cloud covered the sky, giving a flat, even light – dull even – that was perfectly suited to a moody black and white long exposure image. I composed the shot, looking out to sea through the gap in the railings, and lining up the top railing so it covered the horizon towards the edges of the frame. Having got my composition set and checked the exposure, I then put on a Nisi 10 stop ND and a medium graduated filter. I had decided that an exposure of around 2 minutes would give the blurred effect I wanted with the sky and sea, so with the camera in manual mode and set to LIVETIME, I pressed the remote shutter release. With the LIVETIME setting, the Olympus E-M1 gives a snapshot of the image every 15 seconds as it builds up, so it’s possible to judge a long exposure very precisely. 120 seconds turned out to be just the right amount.