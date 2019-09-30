Rafael Rojas • Wonder, Curiosity And Imagination













Everyone reacts differently to the stimuli the natural world presents. Rafael Rojas sees the pleasure of photography as being about the process first. He tells us about what he has learned from being curious and open RAFAEL ROJAS

When running our photo-immersion workshops in many extraordinary places all over the world, I am frequently witness to very different approaches from amateur photographers. Among all the wonderful people who come with us every year to some of the most magnetic places on this planet, we have individuals showcasing a vast array of different levels of experience and technical expertise.

All these differences are clearly represented in the images created during our workshops, as I can see when helping them in the field or when conducting our constructive critique post-processing sessions on the computer. However, I would say the biggest differences visible in the work produced are those related to the way everyone reacts to the stimuli presented by the world. In particular, the biggest differences are based on the level of wonder, curiosity and imagination engaged by each person when confronted to a certain place or subject matter.

I am a true believer in the concept (once mentioned by Minor White) of ...