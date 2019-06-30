Shopping Cart

Landscape Photography Magazine
Rafael Rojas • Looking Back

Rafael Rojas • Looking Back
The evolution and growth we find on our journey in photography differ for everyone. Rafael Rojas came late to the art, but has been on a remarkable learning curve, as he tells us here
RAFAEL ROJAS

Contrary to many photographers, my initial contact with photography was relatively late, already in my thirties. Looking back, I realise how photography was totally absent in my family, besides the occasional snapshot of a family vacation. I was not given a Brownie when I was six years old, I did not have an uncle with a darkroom and there was no trace of photography, or art whatsoever, in my family or circle of friends and acquaintances.

Even by 2006 nothing would have hinted that I was going to become an active photographer, let alone relocate to another country, ditch my whole career as an engineer and researcher and start a new life as a full-time professional artist photographer. Looking back now, I realise how the path I have covered in the last 40 years has a strong coherence with who I am, and how, in retrospect, the pieces of a seemingly improbable puzzle fit together quite well. Order is chaos until we find the way to decipher it, and where I am now makes sense to me based on the knowledge and experience I have gathered during all these years.

If I apply the same kind of introspection to analyse my photographic work and compare my beginnings to what I do today, I can see ...

About Author

Rafael Rojas

Rafael Rojas is a fine art photographer, author and lecturer, whose work has been awarded in the most prestigious international photography competitions. His Fine Art prints, sold internationally, form part of numerous private and public collections.

