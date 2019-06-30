











Follow us Follow us

The evolution and growth we find on our journey in photography differ for everyone. Rafael Rojas came late to the art, but has been on a remarkable learning curve, as he tells us here RAFAEL ROJAS

Contrary to many photographers, my initial contact with photography was relatively late, already in my thirties. Looking back, I realise how photography was totally absent in my family, besides the occasional snapshot of a family vacation. I was not given a Brownie when I was six years old, I did not have an uncle with a darkroom and there was no trace of photography, or art whatsoever, in my family or circle of friends and acquaintances.

Even by 2006 nothing would have hinted that I was going to become an active photographer, let alone relocate to another country, ditch my whole career as an engineer and researcher and start a new life as a full-time professional artist photographer. Looking back now, I realise how the path I have covered in the last 40 years has a strong coherence with who I am, and how, in retrospect, the pieces of a seemingly improbable puzzle fit together quite well. Order is chaos until we find the way to decipher it, and where I am now makes sense to me based on the knowledge and experience I have gathered during all these years.

If I apply the same kind of introspection to analyse my photographic work and compare my beginnings to what I do today, I can see ...