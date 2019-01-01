













Follow us Follow us

Are your best photographs coming out of knowledge or intuition? There is much debate as to which is the solution that provides the most fruit. Rafael Rojas breaks down how we can create and use these concepts RAFAEL ROJAS

Susan Sontag, in her book ‘On Photography’, said: “Picture-taking has been interpreted in two entirely different ways: either as a lucid and precise act of knowing, of conscious intelligence, or as a pre-intellectual, intuitive mode of encounter.”

In the history of photography, these two ways of acting and photographing have been represented by some of the most acclaimed photographers, sometimes blurring the line between the two approaches and sometimes as clear advocates of one or the other approach.

For instance, according to Minor White, “the state of mind of the photographer while creating is a blank… when looking for pictures… The photographer projects himself into everything he sees, identifying himself with everything in order to know it and to feel it better.” Cartier-Bresson, too, was a clear advocate of a more intuitive approach to work, at least during the photographic act; “thinking should be done beforehand and afterward,” he says, “never while actually taking a photograph.” Another old master, Dorothea Lange, praised the qualities of ‘getting lost’ while photographing, clearly referring to an intuitive approach of the photographic practice, where the ...