Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I frequent this lake at sunrise. This particular morning the sky didn't cooperate, so I ended up walking the trails to see what wildlife might be frolicking through the woods. I had almost completed a full circuit around the lake when I saw this spot. It's a little bog adjacent to the lake, which I hadn't paid much attention to before. I first noticed the freezing fog and then the frosted marsh grass. It was not what I planned for the day, but if I had packed up and gone home, I would have missed this amazing scene.