Quiet Reflections, Faro, Portugal by Keith Durham

Quiet Reflections, Faro, Portugal by Keith Durham
Join our group

I was just out for an evening stroll; I'd left my Nikon D810 in the campervan but tucked my newly acquired Sony in my coat pocket, not really expecting to use it. As we walked over the narrow bridge to the island I couldn't believe how still the sea was. I hadn't had time to use the Sony before so it was set to 'Auto' although I had changed the setting from jpeg to raw. I was delighted with the result.

