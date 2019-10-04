Pumpkins, Kawartha Lakes, Ontario, Canada by Jim Babbage

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

An autumn drive in the Kawarthas is a visual treat for anyone who appreciates nature, and especially for photographers. On one of our many trips into cottage country, this roadside pumpkin display on Highway 28 in the Kawarthas caught my eye. Not only were we looking for pumpkins to decorate the house for the fall, but the sheer number and variety of pumpkins immediately caught my eye. I knew as we pulled in, I could easily spend the better part of a day here, finding new scenes to capture. The day was overcast, which made the lighting perfect to capture subtle detail and rich colour. This one, with the pale green and yellow maple leaves, though, really stood out to me as symbolic of the season, but also unique; these were all very small, decorative pumpkins, not the kind you would consider carving, and the leaves were not your typical bright red or orange.