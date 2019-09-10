Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

My first trip to Portland Bill was an all-day affair. I'd started out at Lyme Regis for the dawn, but as the people started to appear, I decided to move along the coast for something more 'rugged'. Portland Bill offers a fantastic location. Within a few meters, you have access to seascapes, landscapes, industrial scenes, and quirky island life. I had to wait until the sun was going down and the tide was low before this scene fulfilled what I wanted of it. After clambering down onto the lower levels with my kit. It was a relatively easy capture. Just a few breaking waves to dodge and a short wait for other visitors to wander out of the scene and I had it in the bag along with several hundred others!